Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $325.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.21. The company had a trading volume of 72,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.77. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $315.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $808,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,509 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

