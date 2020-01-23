Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 126,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

