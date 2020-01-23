Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.17. 275,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.87 and a 1 year high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$46.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

