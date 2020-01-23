Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.99 ($75.57).

Shares of KRN traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €69.30 ($80.58). 77,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. Krones has a twelve month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a twelve month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

