Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

KRNT traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. 259,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,759. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 13.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

