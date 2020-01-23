Komet Resources (CVE:KMT) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 30,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 13,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Komet Resources Company Profile (CVE:KMT)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

