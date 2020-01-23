Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGC. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.67.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of -0.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

