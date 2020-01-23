Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Down 10%

Kincora Copper Ltd (CVE:KCC)’s stock price traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 20,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

About Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper and gold projects. It holds interest in the Bronze Fox copper/gold project; and a 100% interest in the Golden Grouse property comprising two mineral exploration licenses located in Mongolia.

