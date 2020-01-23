Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.13-0.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-121 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.08-0.08 EPS.

Shares of KTCC opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Tronic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.