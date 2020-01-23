Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.