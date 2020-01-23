Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.
KSU opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $168.81.
In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
