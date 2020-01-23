JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Target Price to GBX 259

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNE. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 220.64 ($2.90).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CNE traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 181.60 ($2.39). 1,211,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.18. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.