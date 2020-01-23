JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 208.60 ($2.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

In other news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders have purchased 300,128 shares of company stock worth $70,229,880 over the last 90 days.

Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

