JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s 2nd Largest Position

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,634,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 26,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $429.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.