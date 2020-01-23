JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €36.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €44.17 ($51.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

