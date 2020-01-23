JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €36.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €44.17 ($51.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

