JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201,882 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 3,562,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,844. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76.

