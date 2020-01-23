Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 388.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $111.30. 4,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,129. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $113.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

