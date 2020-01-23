Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for 2.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYU. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.91. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.