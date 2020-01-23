Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 947 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

BATS NOBL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,380 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

