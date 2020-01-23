Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $868,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Shares of ED traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 485,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,772. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

