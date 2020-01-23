Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after buying an additional 116,032 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,051,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,325. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

