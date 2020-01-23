Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 660 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CVY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.97. 5,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

