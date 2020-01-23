Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 185,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,114. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $985.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

