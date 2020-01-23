Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.33. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 273,026 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a negative return on equity of 234.37%.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States and Canada. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime.

