Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 226 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,515,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,349,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,245,000 after purchasing an additional 106,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,766,000 after purchasing an additional 86,599 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.