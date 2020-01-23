Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $392.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

