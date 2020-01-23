John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDGJF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

