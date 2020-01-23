Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.39

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Jewel has a total market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jewel has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004675 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.03075172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

