Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €31.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.93 ($32.48).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €23.62 ($27.47). 317,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.80. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1 year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.