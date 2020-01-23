Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Smith & Nephew plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 27.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 82.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.