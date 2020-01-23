Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.94.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,159. Hershey has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 34,749.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 38.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 265,071 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,869 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

