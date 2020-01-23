Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 370 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 328.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

