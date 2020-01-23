JBJ Investment Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.24. 67,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $155.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

