JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Global X MLP ETF worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 96,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,930,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 90,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,879. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

