JBJ Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 289.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,154 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 18.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 191,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $4,652,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $133.11. 4,719,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,769. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

