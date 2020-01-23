J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut J D Wetherspoon to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.40) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

LON JDW traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,569 ($20.64). 46,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,619 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,546.15. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

