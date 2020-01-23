J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $115.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBHT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Knight Equity downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.19. 21,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at $190,350,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,512,766,000 after buying an additional 6,466,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,146,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,510,000 after acquiring an additional 119,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $27,881,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

