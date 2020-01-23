J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on February 21st

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

J B Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. J B Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

