ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Raised to GBX 171

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 171 ($2.25) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target (up from GBX 125 ($1.64)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target (up from GBX 120 ($1.58)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ITV to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 150.64 ($1.98).

ITV stock opened at GBX 144.25 ($1.90) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.98. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

