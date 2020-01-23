Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.61. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 2,547 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 million.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $26,595.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.