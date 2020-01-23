Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.61. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 2,547 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 million.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)
Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.
