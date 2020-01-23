iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.12

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.12 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 244323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

