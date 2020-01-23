iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.40. 1,137,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,702. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

