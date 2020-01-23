iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 787.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

IJJ stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,664. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.49 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

