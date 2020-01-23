iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

