iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.