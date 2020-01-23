iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after buying an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,339,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,838,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,546,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after buying an additional 618,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,583,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,598,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

