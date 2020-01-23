iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 401,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,797,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

