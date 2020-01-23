iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.53

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.53 and last traded at $108.51, with a volume of 1245506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.43.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

