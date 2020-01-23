iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,722,000 after acquiring an additional 95,784 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,824 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.06. 41,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,697. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.95 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

