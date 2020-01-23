iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Ballentine Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $207.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,697. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.95 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

