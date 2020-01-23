iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 57,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.